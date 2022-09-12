ajc logo
X

Stocks rise on Wall Street, building on gains from last week

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 index was up a bit more than half a percent, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a little less than half a percent. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 index was up a bit more than half a percent, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a little less than half a percent. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

National & World News
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
Stocks rose on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.1% as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 262 points, or 0.8%, to 32,417 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.

Technology companies and retailers led the gains. Apple rose 2.2% and Amazon rose 1.8%.

Energy stocks gained ground as U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.4%. Chevron rose 2.3%.

Markets in Europe also rose, while markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for holidays.

Bond yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, slipped to 3.28 from 3.32% late Friday. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for actions by the Federal Reserve, fell to 3.54% from 3.56%.

Investors face a busy week of inflation updates as they continue to closely watch how consumers and businesses cope with the worst inflation in four decades. The main focus is on the Federal Reserve, which has been raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. Wall Street is concerned that the central bank could hit the brakes too hard on the economy and throw it into a recession.

The concerns have created a volatile market over the past few months. Investors are hoping that any sign of easing inflation might signal to the Fed that it can also ease up on rate hikes. It has already raised rates four times this year and markets expect it to deliver another jumbo-sized increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week.

Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have all reaffirmed the central bank’s determination in raising rates until inflation is under control.

The most important inflation report this week comes on Tuesday and the government is expected to report that price increases slowed in August compared with a year ago, largely because of a steady drop in the cost of gas. Prices for other items, particularly food, are likely to keep rising quickly. Overall, economists forecast consumer prices rose 8.1% in August, compared with a year ago, down from 8.5% in July, according to data provider FactSet.

On Wednesday, the government will release its report on wholesale prices, giving Wall Street a picture of how inflation impacted businesses in August.

Investors will get more details Thursday on how consumers are reacting to high prices when the government releases a report on retail sales for August.

___

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed.

Editors' Picks
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs3h ago
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
13h ago
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
4h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
15h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
15h ago
Stacey Abrams speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia’s State Convention in Columbus, Georgia, Saturday, August 27, 2022. Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Stacey Abrams launches football-themed call to legalize sports betting
5h ago
The Latest
Members of the public look on a Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles III arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to the cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Andrew Milligan

Loss of unifying queen could fray the bonds of fractious UK
0m ago
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
1m ago
The queen, as imagined — from punk rock to mystery novels
2m ago
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
20h ago
Live updates: Queen's coffin arrives at Edinburgh cathedral
53m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top