US stocks move higher with help from Big Tech companies

The House approved the sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition on Wednesday, sending it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The package would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses.

General Electric fell 7.2%, after falling sharply the day before. The industrial titan announced it would wind down its GE Capital business and merge its jet leasing business with Ireland's AerCap. GE is in the midst of a multi-year turnaround plan, but investors have been concerned GE has been selling off too many of its more profitable assets.

Crude oil prices rose more than 2% and lifted energy company stocks. Occidental Petroleum jumped 7% and Hess rose 2.7%.

The biggest IPO in years is rolling out Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange where Coupang, the South Korean equivalent of Amazon in the U.S., or Alibaba in China, will begin trading under the ticker “CPNG.” It’s actually the largest initial public offering from an Asian company since Alibaba went public about seven years ago. And it’s the biggest in the U.S. since Uber raised more than $8 billion in 2019.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Coupang Founder and CEO Bom Kim, third left, and his colleagues, joined by John Tuttle, NYSE Vice Chairman, second from right, rings the NYSE opening before his company's IPO, Thursday March 11, 2021.The biggest IPO in years is rolling out Thursday on the NYSE where Coupang, the South Korean equivalent of Amazon in the U.S., or Alibaba in China, will begin trading under the ticker "CPNG." (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Coupang Founder and CEO Bom Kim, third left, and his colleagues, joined by John Tuttle, NYSE Vice Chairman, second from right, rings the NYSE opening before his company's IPO, Thursday March 11, 2021.The biggest IPO in years is rolling out Thursday on the NYSE where Coupang, the South Korean equivalent of Amazon in the U.S., or Alibaba in China, will begin trading under the ticker "CPNG." (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow