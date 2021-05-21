US stocks edge higher, trimming weekly loss for the S&P 500

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 12:12 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, 171 points, or 0.5%, to 34,258 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.3% loss this week.

Banks and health care companies led the gains, which were kept in check by a drop in technology stocks. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy stirs to life following more than a year of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.