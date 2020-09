US stocks mixed in early trading after 4-day losing streak

The sudden vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is amping up partisanship across the country, diminishing hopes even further.

Among other concerns for investors are rising tensions between the United States and China, which could lead to a Chinese retaliation against U.S tech companies, as well as the upcoming U.S. elections and all the changes in tax policy and regulations they can create.

All those factors combined to knock the S&P 500 down as much as 2.7% in Monday’s trading. Early in the day, Big Tech stocks were among the weights pulling the market lower.

They have lost momentum this month on worries their stocks grew too expensive following a supersonic run through the pandemic. Apple, Amazon and others have benefited from the pandemic because it’s accelerated work-from-home and other trends that boost their profits.

But tech stocks staged a late-day turnaround on Monday, helping the S&P 500 to more than halve its losses. Tech stocks were swinging between small gains and losses in early Tuesday trading and dragging broad market indexes in their wake due to their huge size.

Apple gained 1.3%, and Microsoft rose 0.4%. Amazon climbed 2.1%.

Stocks of companies whose profits are most closely tied to the strength of the economy clawed back some of their sharp losses from the day before, but their movements were also erratic.

Norwegian Cruise Line gained 1.8%, though it's still down 6.2% for the week so far. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose as much as 1.6% in the first 20 minutes of trading, only to give all the gains away.

European stocks recovered some of their steep losses from Monday, which were triggered in part by worries that stricter restrictions on businesses may be on the way to stem a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including requiring pubs and restaurants to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m, but analysts said they were less extreme than some investors worried.

Germany’s DAX returned 1.1%, though it’s still down 3.3% for the week so far. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5%, and the FTSE 100 in London added 0.8%.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1% and stocks in Shanghai sank 1.3%.

Treasury yields dipped slightly, and the 10-year yield slipped to 0.67% from 0.68% late Monday.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.