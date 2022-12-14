US stocks gain ground ahead of last Fed meeting of the year

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 12:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205 points, or 0.6%, to 34,310 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

Investors are hoping that the Fed will ease up on its aggressive interest rate increases as it tries to slow the economy and tame inflation. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, still double the usual move but not as huge as the last four hikes it has made, which were all three-quarters of a percentage point.