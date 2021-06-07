Stocks wobble in early trading, pull back from record highs

Cruise line operators made some of the strongest gains after several companies announced or confirmed plans to start sailing again this summer. The industry essentially shut down during the virus pandemic. Norwegian Cruise Line rose 2.3% and Carnival rose 1.7%.

Corporate buyout plans moved several stocks. U.S. Concrete jumped 28% after construction materials company Vulcan Materials said it would buy the company. Design software company Autodesk fell 1.6% after announcing plans to pursue a buyout of Altium.

Investors will get another glimpse into the impact of inflation on Thursday with the Labor Department's consumer price report for May. Prices on everything from food to clothes and housing has been rising as the economy recovers.

Investors and economists are concerned that a steep rise in prices could crimp the recovery and prompt the Federal Reserve to withdraw some of its support for the economy such as keeping interest rates ultra-low and buying bonds.

Markets in Europe were mostly higher, while Asian markets were mixed.

A currency trader passes by screens showing foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 7, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as initial euphoria about the gains that closed out last week on Wall Street faded quickly. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon