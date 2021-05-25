U.S. stocks edge higher; homebuilders, tech are among winners

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 10 a.m. ET. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, and the Nasdaq was up 0.2%.

Homebuilders were also among the winners in early trading following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. Pulte Homes, D.R. Horton and Toll Brothers were all up 1% or more in early trading.