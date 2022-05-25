Stocks shake off an early loss, turn higher on Wall Street

The Fed releases the minutes on Wednesday from its most recent policy meeting, potentially offering more insight into the reasons behind its actions this year.

The S&P 500 gained ground on Monday, but slipped again on Tuesday as warnings from big retailers about inflation piled up. That has been a key concern throughout the latest corporate earnings season and has kept major indexes in a slump. The S&P 500 is coming off of a seven-week losing streak.

European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mostly higher.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February added even more pressure to already rising energy costs, making inflation worse for both businesses and consumers. Supply chains became even tighter over the last month as China locked down several major cities to fight rising cases of COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, there was an increasingly downcast view of the months ahead from corporate leaders, government officials and other VIPs gathered at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.