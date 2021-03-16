US stocks step back from all-time highs in choppy trading

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 84 points, or 0.3%, to 32,869, pulled lower by industrial companies and banks as bond yields and oil prices fell. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

The big technology names that rose sharply in 2020 were once again on the rise. Apple was up 1.5%, Google's parent company was up 1.7% and Facebook rose 2.6%. Tech stocks have moved in tandem with the bond market, so as bond yields ticked lower on Tuesday, it moved technology stocks in the opposite direction.

Americans spent less last month, partly due to bad weather in parts of the country that kept shoppers away from stores, and partly due to their December and January stimulus payments running out. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3% in February from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. February's drop followed soaring sales in January as people spent $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year. In fact, the Commerce Department revised its January number upwards to 7.6% from its previously reported rise of 5.3%.

Meanwhile severe winter weather pushed industrial production down a sharp 2.2% in February, reflecting a big decline in factory output.

“We’re still in the midst of getting back to a more normal environment,” said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede. “Given the lumpiness of government stimulus payments, we're going to see numbers jumping around.”

Investors are betting big that this economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives for most of the country and more Americans get vaccinated. Further, President Joe Biden's administration started sending out $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals last weekend.

Some investors fear the stimulus could translate into inflation down the road, however, which has caused investors to sell bonds. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury inched up to 1.61% from 1.60% late Monday. It moved above that level last week. Bond prices fall as yields rise.

European shares were higher despite news that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, which was being used heavily in Europe and Asia, had reports blood clots after usage. The vaccine's usage is suspended in Europe.

FILE - This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange, right, in New York. Banks and energy companies are helping to lead stocks mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street, a day after major indexes set their latest record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in the early going Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig