US star McKennie, Tonali, Fagioli among 13 players being investigated for illegal gambling

Italian media reports say United States midfielder Weston McKennie is among 13 soccer players being investigated for illegal online betting
20 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie is among 13 soccer players being investigated for illegal online betting in Italy, according to widespread media reports.

A new investigation by Milan prosecutors stems from evidence given by Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Fagioli in 2023. Both then served lengthy bans, ruling them out for most of last season, after agreeing plea bargains that also included therapy for a gambling addiction.

Juventus midfielder Fagioli — currently on loan at Fiorentina — was banned for seven months after admitting to betting on matches, while Newcastle's Tonali received a longer suspension of 10 months as his bets also included his team's games — at the time AC Milan.

The duo are also named in the new investigation, along with Fagioli’s then-Juventus teammate McKennie and nine other current or former Serie A players, as well as Leeds defender Junior Firpo.

There is no evidence that the other players ever gambled on soccer matches but their names emerged from depositions given by Tonali and Fagioli and analysis of their devices.

The players are being investigated for using illegal platforms for online poker and betting on other sports. As such they do not risk a ban, but instead a maximum fine of 250 euros ($284) from Italian authorities.

Tonali and Fagioli have also been accused of promoting those sites among their teammates and other soccer players.

Fagioli said in a deposition: “I pointed out to (former Aston Villa forward Nicolò) Zaniolo illegal sites where he could make online bets, on roulette or poker … the organisers of the sites had told me that they would give me some advantages if I brought other bettors.”

A message about Zaniolo found on Fagioli’s phone also said: “Bravo, capture him, work for me.”

