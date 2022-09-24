ajc logo
X

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 dead in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs3h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright becomes Braves’ first 20-game winner since 2003 in win over Phillies
2h ago

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Carters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ‘46 RAG
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia grinds out win over Kent State
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia grinds out win over Kent State
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brandon Wade

Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21
16m ago
Báez taunts White Sox fans after hitting homer, Tigers win
33m ago
Báez taunts White Sox fans after hitting homer, Tigers win
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
5h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top