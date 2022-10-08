US soccer president tells CNN more misconduct cases reported

Parlow Cone was interviewed twice Friday by the television network and didn't provide details of the new misconduct cases. She said the U.S. Center for SafeSport and other authorities have been made aware of the three new reports.

“I’m also hoping that people do feel safe now to come forward or are … learning about where to come forward to report this because this is so important,” Parlow Cone told CNN. “We’re not going to be able to root it out unless more brave people come forward to tell us.”