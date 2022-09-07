U.S. Soccer, players formally sign equal pay agreements

In February, the two sides settled the lawsuit, with U.S. Soccer agreeing to pay the women $24 million. But the settlement was contingent on reaching new labor agreements with both teams.

The men had been playing under the terms of a CBA that expired in December 2018. The women’s CBA expired at the end of March, but talks continued after the lawsuit was settled.

The sticking point in negotiations was World Cup prize money, which is based on how far a team advances in soccer's most prestigious tournament. While the U.S. women have been successful on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money meant they took home far less than the men’s winners. American women received a $110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 World Cup; the U.S. men would have received $407,000 had they won in 2018.

The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup, as well as for the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

Because the men's national team players are currently in league play, the CBA was signed by USNSTPA Executive Director Mark Levinstein. Women's players Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis also signed, along with USWNTPA Executive Director Becca Roux.

Sauerbrunn addressed the crowd.

“I want to thank all of you guys for the support, all the social media posts, the messages of support, the chants of `Equal Pay' at really funny times, showing up at our games. You guys make the difference and you are truly, truly the best fans in the world,” she said.

Former players Kristine Lilly, Briana Scurry and Lori Lindsey also attended the on-field ceremony after the U.S. defeated Nigeria 2-1.

Young fans look on as they wait for members of the U.S. Soccer Federation, the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association to sign a new collective bargaining agreements following the women's match against Nigeria at Audi Field, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

United States' Becky Sauerbrunn, left, Cindy Parlow Cone, second from left, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, United States' Alex Morgan, right, holding her daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco, center, pose for photographs after the U.S. Soccer Federation, U.S. Women's National Team Players Association and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association signed new collective bargaining agreements following the women's match against Nigeria at Audi Field, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. The U.S. won 2-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

United States Labor Secretary Martin Walsh speaks during an event with the U.S. Soccer Federation, U.S. Women's National Team Players Association and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association signing new collective bargaining agreements following the women's match against Nigeria at Audi Field, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. The U.S. won 2-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, speaks during an event with the federation, U.S. Women's National Team Players Association and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association signing new collective bargaining agreements following the women's match against Nigeria at Audi Field, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. The U.S. won 2-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)