US soccer displays Iran flag minus Islamic Republic emblem

Tehran also restricts press access and has detained over 63 reporters and photographers since the demonstrations began, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, making covering the unrest that much more difficult.

Iran's mission to the United Nations and its soccer federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iranian state media had yet to acknowledge the emblem's absence on the U.S. men's team accounts, though comments raged online.

The Islamic Republic emblem, designed in 1980, is four curves with a sword between them. It represents the Islamic saying: “There is no god but God.” It also resembles a tulip or lotus.

At the top and the bottom of the flag, there are 22 inscriptions of “God is Great” as well, which honors the date on the Persian calendar when the Islamic Revolution took hold.

The flag has become a point of contention at the World Cup. Apparent pro-government supporters have waved it, shouting at those demonstrating over Amini's death. Others at matches have waved Iran's lion and sun flag, an emblem of its former ruler, the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

More security forces could be seen at Iran's last match against Wales. In the capital Tehran, anti-riot police — the same ones cracking down on protests — waved the Iranian flag after the Wales win, angering demonstrators.

Team Melli will face the U.S. on Tuesday.

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco