US hits more Georgian officials with asset freezes and visa bans for ‘undermining democracy’

Among the four publicly identified targets are the chief of the Interior Ministry’s special task department, Zviad “Khareba” Kharazishvili, and one of his deputies, Mileri Lagazauri.

The two civilians are Konstantine Morgoshia, a founder of the Alt-Info media company, which Treasury said amplified disinformation and spread hate speech, and Zurab Makharadze, an online personality affiliated with Alt-Info who is accused of encouraging violence against minorities and journalists.

The sanctions announced Monday are the latest round of penalties the administration has imposed on Georgian officials after the passage this spring of the controversial legislation, which sparked weeks of mass protests.

In late July, the administration suspended $95 million in U.S. assistance to Georgia, a country in the South Caucasus that was once part of the Soviet Union.

The Georgian parliament passed the legislation in May, overriding a veto by the president. The law requires media and nongovernmental organizations to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Critics say that it closely resembles legislation the Kremlin used to silence opponents and that it will obstruct Georgia's bid to join the EU.