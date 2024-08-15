Nation & World News

US shoppers sharply boosted spending at retailers in July despite higher prices

Americans stepped up their spending at retailers last month by the most in a year and a half, easing concerns that the economy was slowing under the pressure of higher prices and elevated prices
FILE - People walk around a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, on July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - People walk around a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, on July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers last month by the most in a year and a half, easing concerns that the economy was slowing under the pressure of higher prices and elevated prices.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. retail sales jumped 1% from June to July after having declined slightly the previous month. Auto dealers, electronics and appliance stores and grocery stores all reported strong gains.

Adjusted for inflation, sales rose about 0.8%. And excluding gas station sales, which don't reflect Americans' appetite to spend, retail sales also rose 1%.

Consumers have been pummeled since the pandemic by high prices and elevated interest rates. Yet at the same time, average wages have also been rising, providing many households with the means to keep spending.

Inflation-adjusted wages have increased slightly from a year ago. Upper-income households have also seen their wealth increase, with stock prices and home values having jumped in the past three years. Increases in wealth can encourage more spending.

Financial markets had plunged earlier this month on fears surrounding the economy after the government reported that hiring was much weaker than expected in July and the unemployment rate rose for a fourth straight month.

Yet since then, economic reports have shown that layoffs are still low and that activity and hiring in services industries remains solid. Americans are also still splurging on services, such as travel, entertainment, and health care, which are not included in Thursday's retail sales report.

Still, some economists worry that much of Americans’ spending now is being fueled by the increased use of credit cards. And the proportion of Americans who are falling behind on their credit card payments, while still relatively low, has been rising.

But cooling inflation may give households a needed boost. Consumer prices rose just 2.9% in July from a year earlier, the government said Wednesday. That was the smallest year-over-year inflation figure since March 2021. And core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, slipped for the fourth straight month.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walmart boosts outlook for 2024 with bargains proving a powerful lure for the inflation...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Americans' refusal to keep paying higher prices may be dealing a final blow to US...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Annual US inflation falls to 3-year low, clearing the way for the Fed to begin cutting...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher after inflation data clears the way for cuts...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White House says deals struck to cut prices of popular Medicare drugs that cost $50...5m ago
US unemployment claims fall 7,000 to 227,000 in sign of resiliency in job market8m ago
Mediators are set to hold new Gaza cease-fire talks and hoping to head off a wider war8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch