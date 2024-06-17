Nation & World News

More than 70 million people in the US are under heat alerts. Go indoors and hydrate

More than 70 million people in the United States are under extreme heat alerts as a heat wave moves eastward
By ANITA SNOW – Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — More than 70 million people in the United States were under extreme heat alerts Monday as a heat wave moved eastward, and the mid-Atlantic and New England were likely to see highs in the 90s as the week progresses. Excessive humidity will make it feel even more oppressive.

The U.S. last year saw the most heat waves, consisting of abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days, since 1936. Officials again warned residents to take precautions.

Much of the Midwest and Northeast were under heat warnings or watches.

The heat has been especially dangerous in recent years in Phoenix, where 645 people died from heat-related causes in 2023, which was a record. Temperatures there hit 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 Celsius) on Saturday. Weather service forecasters say the first two weeks of June in Phoenix have been an average of 5.6 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than normal — the hottest start to June on record there.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, Ted Whittock, advised reducing time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., staying hydrated and wearing light, looser fitting clothing. More than 100 cooling centers were open in the city and surrounding county, including two new overnight ones.

In neighboring New Mexico, heat on the Chaves County plains including Roswell was expected to hit 107 degrees F (41.6 Celsius) on Monday. In southern Colorado, temperatures were expected to surpass 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius).

In Southern California, firefighters increased their containment of a large wildfire in mountains north of Los Angeles on Monday after a weekend of explosive, wind-driven growth along Interstate 5.

While much of the U.S. swelters, late-season snow was forecast for the northern Rockies on Monday and Tuesday. Parts of Montana and north-central Idaho were under a winter storm warning. As much as 20 inches (51 centimeters) was predicted for higher elevations around Glacier National Park.

Meanwhile, a fresh batch of tropical moisture was bringing an increasing threat of heavy rain and flash flooding to the central Gulf Coast.

Hurricane season this year is forecast to be among the most active in recent memory.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a New Mexico county to Chaves, instead of Chavez.

Follow AP's coverage of weather at https://apnews.com/hub/weather

Home plate umpire Carlos Torres cools off during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A boy cools off at a fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A shelf cloud moves into downtown Milwaukee, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Firefighters extinguish a burning outbuilding as the Point Fire spreads along West Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg, Calif., on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A boy cools off at a fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A boy cools off at a fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A kid cools off at Gallagher Way park fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Kids cool off at Gallagher Way park fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A woman stretches up her hand while laying in a patch of shade with a books at Yards Park, Sunday, June 16, 2024, as temperatures begin to steam up in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Surfers catch a wave in Navarre Beach, Fla., Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

