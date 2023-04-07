X

US sets record for fastest goal, beats Switzerland 9-1

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
7 hours ago
Caroline Harvey scored twice, Abby Roque had a goal and three assists, and the United States beat Switzerland 9-1 at the world women’s hockey championship

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Caroline Harvey scored twice, Abby Roque had a goal and three assists, and the United States thumped Switzerland 9-1 on Friday at the world women’s hockey championship.

Abbey Murphy set the record for the fastest goal ever at the tournament, scoring seven seconds in. She added two assists, while Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two helpers.

Rebecca Gilmore, Gabrielle Hughes, Hannah Bilka and Amanda Kessel were the other U.S. scorers, and Nicole Hensley made 12 saves.

Rahel Enzler spoiled Hensley’s shutout bid halfway through the third period for Switzerland. Saskia Maurer stopped 45 shots.

The Americans are looking to avenge their silver-medal finishes at the last two worlds, having lost to Canada in both finals. They opened the tournament with a 7-1 win over Japan and will next face Czechia, the country most commonly known as the Czech Republic, on Sunday.

Switzerland, which fell 4-0 to Canada in its opener on Wednesday, will next play Japan on Monday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: UGA Athletics

Former Georgia defensive lineman Brown dies8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kennesaw State hires Antoine Pettway to succeed Abdur-Rahim
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

What Georgia Tech is getting in wide receivers coach Josh Crawford
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves could see much more of the Padres
16h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves could see much more of the Padres
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves place Michael Harris II on injured list with lower back strain
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US investigating whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
10m ago
East play-in field set, Embiid poised to win scoring title
33m ago
Nailed to a cross, Filipino prays for Ukraine war to end
48m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
10h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
17h ago
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top