US service sector grows, albeit slightly slower in June

FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, people eat outdoors outdoors at a soul food restaurant in Los Angeles. The latest alarming coronavirus variant, the delta variant, is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, people eat outdoors outdoors at a soul food restaurant in Los Angeles. The latest alarming coronavirus variant, the delta variant, is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

National & World News
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June following record expansion in May

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June following record expansion in May.

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries retreated to a reading of 60.1, following a all-time high reading of 64 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.

It’s the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector following a two-month contraction in April and May of last year as businesses were forced to shut down during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The employment index fell into contraction territory with a reading of 49.3, down from May's 55.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.

The services report follows last week's manufacturing report, which showed that demand continued to be so strong that companies are struggling to keep up with orders. Supply chain shortages and difficulty finding enough workers contributed to a backlog of orders and late deliveries in the manufacturing sector.

J.T. Hablett, assistant manager, prepares a salad at Friedensburg Country Restaurant in Friedensburg, Pa. on Friday, June 25, 2021. The restaurant is looking to hire more people since business has increased. (Lindsey Shuey/The Republican-Herald via AP)
J.T. Hablett, assistant manager, prepares a salad at Friedensburg Country Restaurant in Friedensburg, Pa. on Friday, June 25, 2021. The restaurant is looking to hire more people since business has increased. (Lindsey Shuey/The Republican-Herald via AP)

In this Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo, Caroline Styne, owner and wine director at The Lucques Group, serves wine to attorney Alec Nedelman, celebrating early "Father's Day "with his family at the A.O.C. Brentwood restaurant in Los Angeles. Styne has turned away dozens of customers at the company's A.O.C. West Hollywood restaurant because she doesn't have the staff to serve them, leaving seats empty. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
In this Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo, Caroline Styne, owner and wine director at The Lucques Group, serves wine to attorney Alec Nedelman, celebrating early "Father's Day "with his family at the A.O.C. Brentwood restaurant in Los Angeles. Styne has turned away dozens of customers at the company's A.O.C. West Hollywood restaurant because she doesn't have the staff to serve them, leaving seats empty. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

