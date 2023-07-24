US sends another submarine to South Korea, adding to show of force against North Korea

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KIM TONG-HYUNG – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X
South Korea's military says a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea’s military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.

The USS Annapolis arrived at a port on Jeju Island about a week after the USS Kentucky docked at the mainland port of Busan.

The Kentucky was the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and deployed U.S. naval vessels.

In between those launches, North Korea’s defense minister issued a veiled threat insisting the Kentucky’s docking in South Korea could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon against it. North Korea has used similar rhetoric before, but the statement underscored how much relations are strained now.

The Annapolis, whose main mission is destroying enemy ships and submarines, is powered by a nuclear reactor but is armed with conventional weapons. The Annapolis mainly docked at Jeju to load supplies, but Jang Do Young, a spokesperson of South Korea’s navy, said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were discussing whether to arrange training involving the vessel.

Meanwhile, North Korea remained publicly silent on an American soldier, Pvt. Travis King, who crossed the border last Tuesday. U.S. officials have expressed concern about his well-being and said North Korea has been ignoring their requests to provide basic information about King, including where he's being detained and what his condition is.

Analysts say North Korea wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information about King to maximize leverage and add urgency to U.S. efforts to secure his release. Some say North Korea may try to wrest concessions from Washington, such as tying his release to the United States cutting back its military activities with South Korea.

The United States and South Korea have been expanding their combined military exercises and increasing regional deployments of U.S. strategic assets like bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines in a show of force against North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fulton County jail still working to restore air conditioning after power outage
9h ago

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies’ clutch homer lifts Braves to series win over Brewers
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies’ clutch homer lifts Braves to series win over Brewers
4h ago

Credit: Steven Colquitt

Bulldog Nation celebrates Brian Harman’s Open Championship
7h ago
The Latest
Indonesian ferry capsizes off Sulawesi island, at least 15 people dead and another 19...
21m ago
World's biggest recreational bike ride begins anew for golden anniversary trek across...
1h ago
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
23h ago
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top