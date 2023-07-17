US sending fighter jets, warship to Gulf region to protect ships from Iranian seizures

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
37 minutes ago
X
The U.S. is sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there.

The Pentagon said Monday that the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 fighter jets will be heading to the area. The Hudner had been in the Red Sea.

Defense officials last week announced the deployment of F-16s to the area over the past weekend, and there have been A-10 attack aircraft there for nearly two weeks in response to the Iranian activity.

The latest deployments come after Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strait early this month, opening fire on one of them. The aircraft are intended to give air cover for the commercial ships moving through the waterway and increase the military's visibility in the area, as a deterrent to Iran.

The U.S. Navy said in both instances the Iranian naval vessels backed off when the USS McFaul, a guided-missile destroyer, arrived on the scene. The Navy said the McFaul remains in the Gulf region to continue protection of the shipping lanes.

Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said it is not clear how long the ship and the aircraft will remain in the region.

“In light of this continued threat and in coordination with our partners and allies, the department is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the strait and surrounding waters,” Singh told Pentagon reporters during a briefing.

The U.S. Navy says Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the last two years and has harassed more than a dozen others. Many of the incidents have occurred in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all crude oil passes.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Devastated families mourn lives lost, seek answers after Henry mass shooting27m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
2h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
54m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
54m ago

Credit: Saul Martinez/The New York Time

The Jolt: Georgia GOP official rips Marjorie Taylor Greene, says ‘I’m through’
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Matthew Jordan recounts Tiger memories ahead of hitting opening tee shot at British Open
13m ago
Martin Truex Jr. wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for 1st time in 30 races
17m ago
After heat wave, wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
23h ago
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top