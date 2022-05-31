ajc logo
X

US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
On a visit to Taiwan, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is reiterating support for the island amid rising Chinese threats

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — On a visit to Taiwan, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats.

Duckworth met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday and emphasized the close economic, political and security relations between Taipei and Washington.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force, and sent 30 military aircraft into airspace close to the island Monday. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it responded by scrambling jets, putting air defense missile systems on alert and issuing radio warnings.

In her remarks to Tsai, Duckworth said she wanted to “emphasize our support for Taiwan security."

“I do want to say that it is more than just about military. It’s also about the economy,” Duckworth, a former Army helicopter pilot and lieutenant colonel in the National Guard, told Tsai.

Duckworth also cited strong bipartisan backing for a bill she has put forward promoting cooperation between Taiwan's armed forces and the National Guard.

Tsai thanked the U.S. government and Congress “for the importance they place on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," as well as Duckworth herself for “keeping a close watch on Taiwan related security issues.”

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China's threats against Taiwan under new focus, prompting increased backing for arms sales and political support from Democrats and Republicans.

China upped the ante further in May, reaching out to the Solomon Islands and nine other island nations with a sweeping security proposal that, even if only partially realized, could give it a presence in the Pacific much nearer Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and on the doorstep of the strategic American territory of Guam.

That is seen as a potential route to blocking access to Taiwan by the U.S. and its allies in the event China makes good on its threat to invade the island.

In a speech Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Joe Biden's administration aims to lead the international bloc opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a more serious, long-term threat to global order from China.

While relations with Taiwan are informal in deference to Beijing, the U.S. remains its main supplier of defensive arms and source of political support in international organizations where China blocks Taiwan's participation.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., center left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., center left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., center left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old15h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
17h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
16h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
3h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
3h ago
In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy
1h ago
The Latest
Live updates | Separatists to nationalize ships in Mariupol
6m ago
Turkish leader writes on 'risks' of Sweden, Finland in NATO
11m ago
Denmark holds referendum on EU defense amid Ukraine war
19m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top