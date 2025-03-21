US senator and strong Trump supporter Steve Daines visiting Beijing as tariff fight grows

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Senator Steve Daines is visiting Beijing as the U.S. and China swap tariff threats and harsh words over each others' handling of the illegal trade in fentanyl.

Daines, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is in the country for three days of meetings starting Friday, the American Embassy reported.

Daines previously worked as an executive for U.S. companies in China and served as a go-between during Trumps’ first term in office when tariffs were also a major issue. Daines’ schedule hasn’t been made public, but an official has said off the record that he is expected to meet with a deputy Chinese foreign minister. That would make him the most senior U.S. representative to meet with a Chinese official since Trump took office.