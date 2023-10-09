BreakingNews
Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today

US Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attack

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a rare meeting that he was very disappointed by China’s failure to strongly condemn the recent Hamas attack on Israel and show sympathy for the country and its people

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEN MORITSUGU – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a rare meeting Monday that he was "very disappointed" by China's failure to strongly condemn the recent Hamas attack on Israel and show sympathy for the country and its people.

Schumer is leading a delegation of six senators to China this week. The delegation, which includes three Democrats and three Republicans, is the first visit by U.S. lawmakers since 2019 and comes at a time of growing attacks on China in Congress as America contends with Beijing's rise as a global power.

“I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” said Schumer.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday called on both sides to exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities — but made no mention of the unprecedented Hamas surprise attack early Saturday that has left more than 1,100 dead in fighting so far and thousands wounded on both sides. On Monday, Israeli soldiers were still fighting the militants to secure the border with Gaza.

In the ministry statement, China also said that establishing an independent state of Palestine is the fundamental way to resolve the issue.

“The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot go on,” the statement said, adding that the international community needs to act with greater urgency and facilitate the sumption of peace talks.

Schumer met earlier with the head of China's rubber stamp parliament and the country's highest-ranking diplomat, Wang Yi, to whom he delivered the same statement about the recent violence. Wang did not respond before journalists were escorted out of the room.

The two governments are trying to arrange a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during a regional summit in San Francisco next month in a bid to manage the increasingly fraught relationship.

China has traditionally backed the Palestinian cause but has also boosted ties with Israel as it seeks a larger role in trade, technology and diplomacy. In recent years, it has stepped up its involvement in the Middle East, assisting in the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran and welcoming Syrian President Bashar Assad on a visit to China.

“I was very disappointed to be honest by the Foreign Ministry statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times," Schumer said near the end of his remark to Xi.

He said that the top priority for the Senate delegation is seeking fair trade between the two countries.

“We want the Chinese people to have economic opportunity. That would be good for America,” he said. “But China must also provide a level playing field for American companies and workers. Many Americans, most Americans including our delegation, do not believe we have that fairness now.”

Wang urged the United States to respect China’s core interests and development rights. The Chinese government views American restrictions on trade and technology exports to China as attempts to hold back the country’s economic growth.

Schumer also raised the issues of Chinese companies that the U.S. says are supplying chemicals for fentanyl production, ensuring China does not support what he called Russia's "immoral war" against Ukraine, advancing human rights and releasing detained Americans.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today48m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
War in Israel: Italian foreign minister pushes for 'diplomatic solution'
2m ago

Credit: AP

UPDATED
Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
12h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

MARK BRADLEY
This can’t happen to the Braves again. (Well, can it?)
17h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

MARK BRADLEY
This can’t happen to the Braves again. (Well, can it?)
17h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot by deputy after setting fire, leading officials on wild chase
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes and scours south for Hamas fighters as death toll nears...
15m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack
30m ago
Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China
31m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack
2m ago
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
10h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top