US Sen. Coons and German Chancellor Scholz see double at Washington meeting

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were seeing double when they met in Washington, D.C., this week and went on social media to share their mirror image with the world.

The Delaware Democrat and the leader of Germany's coalition government share an uncommon likeness, right down to their bald tops and squinty smiles, which they showed off in a selfie taken by Coons on Thursday during Scholz's trip to the American capital to encourage U.S. support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Scholz met with President Joe Biden as well as members of Congress, where he and Coons posed for the lighthearted image shared on their respective accounts on X, formerly Twitter.