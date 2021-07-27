U.S. sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang album to cover Martin Shkreli’s debt

Explore Second rapper scammer sentenced to prison for conspiracy

Shkreli became famous in 2015, when he boosted the price of a drug used to treat a rare disease by 5,000% overnight through his company, Turing Pharmaceuticals. The drug, Daraprim, was used to treat a life-threatening parasitic infection; the company’s actions brought the cost of treatment annually for some patients up to hundreds of thousands of dollars and cast a spotlight on price hikes being made on generic drugs.

Instead of recoiling from the negative attention he received after the price hike, Shkreli leaned into it, drawing a near-universal opprobrium. (Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, said, “He looks like a spoiled brat to me.”)

In December of that year, Bloomberg Business reported that Shkreli had purchased the sought-after album at auction for $2 million.

The album, the hype around which in some ways presaged the current craze for nonfungible tokens or NFTs, was made on the premise that it would only be sold to one bidder.

In purchasing the album, the buyer gained control over who would be allowed to listen to a record by one of the most well-regarded rap groups in the history of the genre. (The band’s loyal fans often insist that the album is not really an unheard Wu-Tang album but rather a compilation made by a little-known producer, Cilvaringz.)

In 2017, Shkreli was convicted of fraud in connection with two hedge funds he ran, MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare, as well as conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The following year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.