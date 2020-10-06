US sees "important progress" in Helsinki nuclear arms talks

Lavorov said the conditions for the treaty's extension that the U.S. has put forward are “absolutely unilateral and don’t take into account our interests, or the experience of many decades when arms control has existed to mutual satisfaction.”

After Monday's talks, Billingslea and Ryabkov met separately with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto who said that "in the current world situation all dialogue is important, and I welcome its continuation between the United States and Russia."

Finland, a militarily non-aligned European Union nation that isn’t a NATO member, has a long legacy going back to the Cold War era of hosting U.S.-Russian summits and acting as a neutral ground for negotiations between officials from Washington and Moscow.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first dedicated summit in Helsinki in July 2018.