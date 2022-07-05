US seeks focus on 'urgent' needs of Ukraine at Swiss meeting

“I really understand that we want to be ready overnight — to start tomorrow," Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told reporters. "But we clearly declare: It is the first step of a long journey.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, flanked by Cassis, cautioned that his government would carefully select immediate projects for rebuilding places like schools, hospitals and other infrastructure as the war rages on because Russian forces could simply "destroy it again.”

“It will be an unfinished process,” Shmyhal said, alluding to a broader “fast recovery” in a second phase. "So we should wait for the finish of war actions, and then begin this fast recovery.”

He voiced hopes to lock down and utilize an estimated $300 billion to $500 billion in Russian-owned assets that have been frozen in many Western banks to help pay for Ukraine's reconstruction. Such money could complement cash from Ukraine's own — heavily strained —budget, as well as support from allies abroad.

“It’s very important for the civilized world to give the signal to Russia, as aggressor — and to other potential aggressors in the future — to understand that unprovoked aggression should be paid by this aggressor," he said. “Russia should pay for this” recovery, he added.

A final document dubbed as the “Lugano Declaration” laid out goals to help Ukraine build back better — which it comes to government transparency, respect for the environment, and fighting corruption that has plagued the country since it split from Russia after the end of the Soviet Union three decades ago.

Many said the European Union's plan to take in Ukraine as a member one day could help underpin that reform process.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, left, speaks next to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the closing plenary of the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC, Tuesday, on July 5, 2022 in Lugano, Switzerland. The URC is organised to initiate the political process for the recovery of Ukraine after the attack of Russia to its territory. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Ingrida Simonyte, Prime Minister of Lithuania, from right, talk ahead of the closing plenary during the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Lugano, Switzerland. The URC is organised to initiate the political process for the recovery of Ukraine after the attack of Russia to its territory. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, center, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, right, pose for a photo with Andriy Sadovyy, Mayor of Lviv, left, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Lugano, Switzerland. The URC is organised to initiate the political process for the recovery of Ukraine after the attack of Russia to its territory. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)