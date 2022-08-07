ajc logo
X

US Secretary of State Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

National & World News
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa with his arrival in South Africa on Sunday

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa with his arrival in South Africa on Sunday.

Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western powers for support from African countries over the war in Ukraine. Blinken’s trip to Africa follows recent tours by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron.

South Africa is one of many African countries that have maintained a neutral stance on the war and have not publicly criticized Russia.

On Sunday after an early morning arrival, Blinken is to visit the Hector Pieterson memorial in Soweto township, which commemorates a student killed in 1976 when protesting South Africa’s regime of racial oppression, apartheid, which ended in 1994.

On Monday, Blinken will describe the United States’ strategies for sub-Saharan Africa in a major policy speech at the University of Pretoria. Africa has been hard-hit by the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the rising food and oil prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Blinken and Pandor will also hold a press conference Monday in which the two countries' different positions on the Ukraine war are expected to be visible.

Blinken will go on to visit Congo and Rwanda this week to end his international tour which also took him to Cambodia and the Philippines.

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on the phone on his plane as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on the phone on his plane as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on the phone on his plane as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on the phone on his plane as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on the phone on his plane as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on the phone on his plane as he arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Editors' Picks
Max Scherzer dominates Braves as Atlanta is swept in doubleheader 7h ago
Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends
19h ago
Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat
4h ago
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
20h ago
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
20h ago
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
17h ago
The Latest
Shift in war's front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
19m ago
Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins
19m ago
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
35m ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top