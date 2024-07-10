US says Ukraine is on an 'irreversible' path to NATO membership. But only after war with Russia ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine is on an "irreversible" path to NATO membership, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, advancing American assurances that the country will be allowed to join the Western military alliance but only after its war with Russia ends.

A joint communique from all 32 NATO allies meeting in Washington is expected later Wednesday to cement that “irreversible” NATO commitment to Ukraine, a European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss it before its release.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has battled for at least a firm guarantee from NATO that Ukraine can join the military alliance.