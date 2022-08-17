BreakingNews
Kemp blasts Fulton DA’s office for playing politics as he fights subpoena
ajc logo
X

US says SkyWest employee subjected to sexual harassment

National & World News
20 minutes ago
Federal officials are suing SkyWest Airlines on behalf of a former employee who says she was subjected to sexual harassment by co-workers, included asking her for sex and making explicit comments about rape in her presence

DALLAS (AP) — The federal government is suing SkyWest Airlines on behalf of a former employee who says co-workers sexually harassed her, including asking her for sex and making explicit comments about rape in her presence.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that SkyWest discriminated against the woman by subjecting her to a hostile work environment and retaliating when she complained. She eventually quit.

SkyWest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EEOC sued in federal district court in Dallas. The agency said the woman joined Utah-based SkyWest in 2007, and the harassment started after she transferred to the airline’s parts and maintenance operation at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in 2019, including comments by the maintenance supervisor. She told another supervisor that she “felt singled out as ... a young woman in a building full of men.”

The harassment caused the woman to take unpaid medical leave for about six weeks, and it continued when she returned. She was placed on administrative leave after filing a complaint with the airline’s human-resources department, according to the lawsuit.

Some of the woman’s co-workers corroborated her claims during an internal investigation, and an employee-relations manager recommended mandatory sexual-harassment training for all employees, the EEOC said. Five months later, in May 2020, after getting no update on the investigation, the woman resigned.

SkyWest is a regional airline that operates flights for bigger carriers including American Airlines.

Editors' Picks
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label1h ago
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
3h ago
3 tasty things to serve on Labor Day
5h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
2h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
2h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
15h ago
The Latest
BofA CEO: Struggling Americans feel they are in a recession
6m ago
WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color
8m ago
Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0
9m ago
Featured
Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot Monday. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS)

Credit: Alie Skowronski

Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
1h ago
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top