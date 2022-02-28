US says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for espionage

Did he expect Russia to reciprocate? "That's not for me to decide but in the diplomatic practice, that’s a normal thing.," he said.

The expulsions were first confirmed by U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills after Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council on Monday afternoon that he had just been informed of “yet another hostile step undertaken by the host country step against the Russian Mission.”

Nebenzia, who was presiding as this month’s council president at a session to discuss the dire humanitarian consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, called the U.S. expulsions a “gross violation” of the U.N. agreement with the United States and of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.

“We’ll see how events develop within the context of this decision,” he said.

Mills then confirmed the expulsions, saying the Russian diplomats “were engaged in activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats."

He said they are also in accord with the U.S.-U.N. agreement. Nebenzia countered that this was “not satisfactory.”

According to the U.N. diplomatic directory, Russia has 79 diplomats accredited to the United Nations. The U.S. Mission did not name those who are being expelled or state how long they are being given to leave the country.

Caption Richard M. Mills, Jr., deputy representative of the United States to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the security council, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo