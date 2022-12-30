US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision

“We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law," it said.

China deeply resents the presence of U.S. military assets in the South China Sea and regularly demands its ships and planes leave the area. The U.S. says it is fully entitled to operate in and over the South China Sea and ignores the Chinese demands.

Such dangerous incidents persist despite U.S.-China agreements on how to deal with unexpected encounters.

The U.S. and others have also accused China of harassing military aircraft and ships in the East China Sea off the Chinese coast and as far away as the Horn of Africa, where China operates a naval base.

There was no immediate response from the PLA, the military wing of China's ruling Communist Party, to the latest U.S. complaint.