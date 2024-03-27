BreakingNews
Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship's fuel heater pressure gauges had problem in 2023
Nation & World News

US sanctions online site 'Gaza Now' and its founder for allegedly supporting Hamas

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on an online media site called Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash, for allegedly supporting Hamas
FILE- This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on an online media site called Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash, for allegedly supporting Hamas. U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says that after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel — the online entity began a fundraising effort in support of the militant organization. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE- This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on an online media site called Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash, for allegedly supporting Hamas. U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says that after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel — the online entity began a fundraising effort in support of the militant organization. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By FATIMA HUSSEIN – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on online media site Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash for allegedly supporting Hamas.

U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says that after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel — the online entity began a fundraising effort in support of the militant organization.

Gaza Now's Arabic channel has more than 300,000 followers on social media channel X, formerly known as Twitter, and a large following on the encrypted chat platform Telegram.

Included in the sanctions are firms Al-Qureshi Executives and Aakhirah Ltd., and their director Aozma Sultana, who are alleged to have partnered on multiple fundraising efforts alongside Gaza Now.

The sanctions were imposed in collaboration with the U.K.’s Office of Foreign Sanctions Implementation.

Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in a statement that the U.S. and its partners "will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt Hamas’ ability to facilitate further attacks.”

A representative for Gaza Now and Ayash were not immediately available. The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent those designated from doing business with Americans.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue

Credit: Family photo

Cobb mother said her child choked. Police say boy died from fentanyl
53m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

OPINION
TORPY: How a rookie Democrat’s bill became a GOP ‘Christmas tree’

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship's fuel heater pressure gauges had problem in 2023
7m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship's fuel heater pressure gauges had problem in 2023
7m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gen Z employees push to make work work for themselves
The Latest
THE LATEST
Singapore plans its own bridge collapse investigation
7m ago
Driving along ... and the roadway vanishes beneath you. What's it like to survive a...
10m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts following its 3-day losing streak
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Attention, Braves fans: Meet the new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett...
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town