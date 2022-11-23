US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue

She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Amini remains a potent symbol in protests that have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement protests drew millions to the streets.

At least 426 people have been killed and more than 17,400 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that is monitoring the unrest.

“The Iranian regime is reportedly targeting and gunning down its own children, who have taken to the street to demand a better future,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. “The abuses being committed in Iran against protestors, including most recently in Mahabad, must stop.”

Sanctions against Iran have accelerated in recent months as the Biden administration tries to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Iranian state media reported Tuesday that the country has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, which is seen as a significant addition to the country's nuclear program.

Earlier this month, Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, acknowledged that Iran has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war against Ukraine, during which drones have attacked infrastructure and civilian targets in Ukraine.

The U.S. already has imposed sanctions on members of Iran's intelligence agency, leaders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others. The Treasury Department has also increased access to American companies that want to provide internet in the country.

