US sanctions more allies of Maduro over alleged post-election crackdown in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on an additional 21 allies of President Nicolás Maduro, accusing them on Wednesday of perpetrating some of the repression with which officials in Venezuela responded to July's disputed presidential election.

The security and cabinet-level officials sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury include the head of the nation's corrections agency, the director of an intelligence service and the minister of Maduro’s Office of the President. They joined a list of dozens of sanctioned Venezuelans that includes the head of the country’s high court, ministers and prosecutors.

The Biden administration last week recognized Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González as that nation's "president-elect." The U.S. also on Wednesday placed visa restrictions on additional individuals it accused of repressing Venezuelans after the July 28 election.