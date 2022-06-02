BreakingNews
UMC Conference overwhelmingly approved disaffiliation for some
ajc logo
X

US sanctions Mexican police official for aiding drug cartel

National & World News
1 hour ago
The U.S. government has announced sanctions against six people in Mexico, including a police official, for aiding the Jalisco drug cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government announced sanctions Thursday against six people in Mexico, including a police official, for aiding the Jalisco drug cartel.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, says the police official gave information to Mexico’s most violent and powerful gang.

The office said Jalisco local police coordinator Severo Flores Mendoza “provides law enforcement information to CJNG in exchange for bribes.”

The sanctions also target Julio Cesar Montero Pinzon, allegedly a hitman for the cartel in the resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The sanctions also target relatives of deceased Jalisco cartel lieutenant Saul Alejandro Rincon Godoy.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said “violence and corruption have been critical to CJNG’s growth in the past decade.”

Editors' Picks
UMC Conference overwhelmingly approved disaffiliation for some 1h ago
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues
4h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams puts guns and abortion in first attack on Brian Kemp
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme
2h ago
The Latest
Top-seeded Oklahoma rolls past Northwestern 13-2; Texas next
5m ago
Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs
7m ago
White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21
15m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top