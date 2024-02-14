U.S. sanctions Iran Central Bank subsidiary for U.S. tech procurement and violating export rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three people and four firms — across Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey — for allegedly helping to export goods and technology purchased from U.S. companies to Iran and the nation's central bank.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said the procurement network transferred U.S. technology for use by Iran's Central Bank in violation of U.S. export restrictions and sanctions.

Some of the materials acquired by the Central Bank of Iran were items classified as “information security items subject to national security and anti-terrorism controls” by the Commerce Department, Treasury says.