US sanctions 4 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

Monday's announcement came as Hong Kong’s 19 pro-democracy lawmakers said they would resign en masse from the city’s legislative council if Beijing disqualifies any of them.

Unconfirmed reports have said that China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee was preparing to disqualify four legislators at a meeting this week, accusing them of filibustering meetings and violating their oaths of office.

Along with sanctioning officials, the U.S. has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, prompting other countries to follow suit.

During a visit to Beijing last week, Lam called on U.S. officials to end what she called repeated interference in Hong Kong and Chinese affairs.

“I hope that they will come back to normalcy and accept that the relationship has to be built on mutual respect and cooperation,” Lam told reporters.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy legislators attend a press conference at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The lawmakers said Monday that they would resign en masse if Beijing disqualifies any of them. The announcement came amid unconfirmed reports that Beijing would oust four legislators for filibustering meetings and violating their oath. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

