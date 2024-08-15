Nation & World News

US-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana is sentenced to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction

A Russian court has sentenced U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military
5 minutes ago

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — A Russian court on Thursday sentenced U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military.

Khavana, whom Russian authorities identify by her maiden name of Karelina, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February. She pleaded guilty in her closed trial last week, news reports said.

Khavana reportedly obtained U.S. citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles. She had returned to Russia to visit her family.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said she “proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for US-Russian woman in treason trial
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

American handed a 15-day sentence by a Moscow court on charges of disorderly conduct
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian artist released in swap builds a new life in Germany, now free to marry her...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Longest-held Russian dissident freed in swap says ‘colors get brighter by the day’ in his...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine gambled on an incursion deep into Russian territory. The bold move changed the...33m ago
Kishida vows to push rules-based order as Japan's defense chief visits Yasukuni 79 years...37m ago
Ukrainian drone attack damages 2 hangars, satellite images show, as fighting in Russia...38m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch