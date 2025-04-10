Nation & World News
US-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina is released in prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the lawyer for a U.S.-Russian dual national jailed in Russia on treason charges say she has been freed in a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington
FILE - Ksenia Karelina, also known as Khavana sits in a glass cage in a court room in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.(AP Photo/File)

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

A U.S.-Russian dual national jailed in Russia on treason charges was freed Thursday in a prisoner exchange with Washington, the woman's lawyer and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Ksenia Karelina also identified in the media as Ksenia Khavana, is “on a plane back home to the United States,” Rubio said in a post on X. She was arrested in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg in February 2024 and convicted of treason later that year on charges stemming from a donation of about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine.

The U.S. authorities have called the case against her “absolutely ludicrous.”

Karelina, a former ballet dancer, reportedly obtained U.S. citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles. She was arrested when she returned to Russia to visit her family last year.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, said she “proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The First Department, aRussian rights group, said the charges stemmed from a $51.80 donation to a U.S. charity aiding Ukraine.

