US-Russia say climate talks a springboard to ease tensions

The U.S. official said climate change is as important a challenge as any the two men had negotiated in the past such as nuclear weapons.

“We spent years, you and I, negotiating on worse. We negotiated on chemical weapons, we negotiated on nuclear weapons. I would say to you without any reservation, this is absolutely as critical, as compelling, as urgent an issue, as any of those others,” Kerry said.

The U.S. follows China as global leaders in climate-damaging emissions of coal and petroleum fumes. But Russia, the world's No. 4 because of its dependence on coal for power generation, is an outsize contributor to climate change relative to the size of its economy and population.

Kerry, former Secretary of State in the Obama administration, is encouraging other governments to commit to tough targets to cut emissions ahead of a U.N. global climate summit later this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part by video in Biden’s April climate summit. But the Russian leader's government has set only unambitious goals for cutting emissions as the waste from burning fossil fuels heats up the planet.

Kerry's trip comes as the two nations spar over ransomware attacks blamed on gangs linked to Russia, putting Biden under domestic pressure to punish Russia over the hacking.

Biden’s administration has sought cooperation with U.S. opponents and competitors on climate despite sometimes hostile relations on other matters.

Caption Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry enter a hall for their talks during in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 12, 2021.(Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff

Caption Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, welcomes U.S. climate envoy John Kerry for the talks during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 12, 2021.(Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff

Caption Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry enter a hall for their talks during in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 12, 2021.(Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff

Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gestures while speaking to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 12, 2021.(Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff