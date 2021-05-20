US, Russia hold parallel military drills in the Balkans

The Serbian and Russian defense ministries said the joint training of some 200 special troops will include “the destruction of an illegal military formation,” live ammunition shooting and “anti-terrorist” action. The drills will last through May 25, the ministries said.

The exercises at a training ground near Belgrade comes as large-scale U.S. Army-led drills dubbed DEFENDER-Europe 2021 are held across Europe, including in most of the nations that neighbor Serbia.