US, Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic

Blinken stressed the importance of upholding “effective governance and the rule of law” to ensure that the “Arctic remains a region free of conflict where countries act responsibly.” He had previously questioned the legality of the proposed Russian maritime rules and expressed deep reservations about Russia's military activity in the far North.

Several other foreign ministers, including those from Canada, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden, echoed Blinken's call to keep the Arctic peaceful and free of conflict under the authority of international, rather than that of individual countries. Representatives of indigenous Arctic populations urged that their voices be heard.

“We are concerned over the level of recent angry and provocative rhetoric,” said James Stotts of the Inuit Circumpolar Council. “We do not want to see our homeland turned into a region of competition and conflict.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had earlier this week dismissed the U.S. criticism because the Arctic “is our territory, our land" and had questioned NATO's motives in deployments of bombers and submarines to the area. On Thursday, he said resumption of an Arctic Council military dialogue would contribute to stability.

“It is therefore important to extend the positive relations we have within the Arctic Council to encompass the military sphere as well, first of all by revitalizing multilateral dialogue on military issues between the general staffs of the Arctic states," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also proposed a summit of Arctic Council leaders to be held at some point during Russia's two-year chairmanship and said Moscow is keen to foster cooperation.

“We encourage you to maintain and seek consensus in the council to continue constructive cooperation,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov centre, arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland during their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Saul Loeb Credit: Saul Loeb

Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde is greeted by Icelandic Minister of Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson as she arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, Pool) Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson

Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod is greeted by Icelandic Minister of Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson as he arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, Pool) Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right is greeted by Icelandic Minister of Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson as he arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland during their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, Pool) Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, Pool) Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, right, is greeted by Icelandic Minister of Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson as he arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, Pool) Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson

Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide is greeted by Icelandic Minister of Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson as she arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, Pool) Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson

Icelandic Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021.. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, Pool) Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives for the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland during their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson, Pool) Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson Credit: Brynjar Gunnarsson