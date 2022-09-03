ajc logo
Another Canada-US final set for women's ice hockey worlds

Taylor Heise of USA celebrates after scoring during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey semi-finals match between USA and Czech Republic in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

National & World News
Updated 15 hours ago
The United States and Canada have set up another showdown in the final of the women’s ice hockey world championship after blowout wins in the semifinals in Herning

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Canada and the United States set up another showdown in the final of the women's ice hockey world championship after blowout wins in Saturday's semifinals.

Canada routed Switzerland 8-1 after the Americans beat the Czech Republic 10-1.

Since the inaugural women’s worlds in 1990, Canada and the U.S. have faced each other in every final except 2019, when the Americans beat Finland for the title.

Canada has won the world championship 11 times and the United States nine times. They go at it again on Sunday.

Canada beat the U.S. in overtime in last year’s final in Calgary, which ended a run of five straight titles by the Americans. Canada also beat the U.S. in the Olympic final in Beijing in February but the U.S. topped the Canadians 5-2 on Tuesday in the group stage.

Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick to help the U.S. keep alive its streak of reaching the final at every worlds.

The U.S. led the Czechs, playing their first semifinal, 6-0 after the first period and added two more goals in each of the second and third periods.

Taylor Heise had two goals and three assists, and Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her own all-time tournament records to 89 points and 53 goals.

Klara Hymlarova made it 7-1 midway through the second.

Canada had seven different scorers against Switzerland, with Marie-Philip Poulin the only player to net twice.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Amanda Kessel of USA scores during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey semi-finals match between USA and Czech Republic in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Henning Bagger

Denisa Krizova of Czech Republic in action against Savannah Harmon of USA during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey semi-finals match between USA and Czech Republic in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Henning Bagger

Hilary Knight of the USA, centre, in action, during the IIHF World Championship Women's hockey semi-final match between USA and the Czech Republic, in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Henning Bagger

Lara Stalder of Switzerland is sent onto the ice by Sarah Fillier of Canada, during the IIHF World Championship Woman's hockey semi-final match between Canada and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Henning Bagger

Canada's Kristin O'Neill, left, celebrates during the IIHF World Championship Woman's hockey semi-final match between Canada and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Henning Bagger

Canada's Kristin O'Neill celebrates after scoring during the IIHF World Championship women's hockey semi-finals match between Canada and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix)

Credit: Henning Bagger

