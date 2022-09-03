Another Canada-US final set for women's ice hockey worlds

Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick to help the U.S. keep alive its streak of reaching the final at every worlds.

The U.S. led the Czechs, playing their first semifinal, 6-0 after the first period and added two more goals in each of the second and third periods.

Taylor Heise had two goals and three assists, and Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her own all-time tournament records to 89 points and 53 goals.

Klara Hymlarova made it 7-1 midway through the second.

Canada had seven different scorers against Switzerland, with Marie-Philip Poulin the only player to net twice.

Amanda Kessel of USA scores during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey semi-finals match between USA and Czech Republic in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Denisa Krizova of Czech Republic in action against Savannah Harmon of USA during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey semi-finals match between USA and Czech Republic in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Hilary Knight of the USA, centre, in action, during the IIHF World Championship Women's hockey semi-final match between USA and the Czech Republic, in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Lara Stalder of Switzerland is sent onto the ice by Sarah Fillier of Canada, during the IIHF World Championship Woman's hockey semi-final match between Canada and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Canada's Kristin O'Neill, left, celebrates during the IIHF World Championship Woman's hockey semi-final match between Canada and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)