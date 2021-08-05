ajc logo
X

US routs Australia 97-78, to play for more basketball gold

United States's Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring during men's basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
United States's Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring during men's basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

National & World News
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Kevin Durant and the Americans still have their grip on gold and it’s going to take more than a few bad minutes for anyone to take it away from them

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Americans still have their grip on gold and it's going to take more than a few bad minutes for anyone to take it away from them.

They were awful early, then awesome afterward against Australia.

Durant scored 23 points, Devin Booker had 20 and the U.S. blew past and eventually blew away the Aussies 97-78 on Thursday in the Olympic men's basketball semifinals after falling into a 15-point hole.

With their gold-medal streak looking in jeopardy midway through the second quarter, the Americans overwhelmed the Australians with a 48-14 stretch that gave them a 74-55 lead after three periods.

The U.S. missed its first 10 3-point attempts and didn't hit one until late in the second quarter, then it felt as if the Americans hardly missed again, with Booker making three 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the U.S., which will play European champion Slovenia or France for a fourth straight gold medal Saturday. The French beat the Americans 83-76 in their Olympic opener.

That was part of a 2-3 start to the summer for the U.S., which included a loss to the Australians in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

The Americans don't look like that team anymore.

They look like the best team in the world, like those that used to win gold with ease.

Patty Mills scored 15 points for Australia, which still needs a win for its first Olympic basketball medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Australia's Nathan Sobey (9) second right, drives between United States's Devin Booker (15), right, and United States's Draymond Green (14) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
Australia's Nathan Sobey (9) second right, drives between United States's Devin Booker (15), right, and United States's Draymond Green (14) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

United States's Jayson Tatum (10) shoots around Australia's Jock Landale (13) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
United States's Jayson Tatum (10) shoots around Australia's Jock Landale (13) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

United States's Jrue Holiday (12), right, knocks the ball away from Australia's Patty Mills (5), front, during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Caption
United States's Jrue Holiday (12), right, knocks the ball away from Australia's Patty Mills (5), front, during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

United States's Bam Adebayo (13) grabs a rebound over Australia's Patty Mills (5) and Nic Kay (15) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
United States's Bam Adebayo (13) grabs a rebound over Australia's Patty Mills (5) and Nic Kay (15) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Australia's Jock Landale (13) goes to the basket over United States's Kevin Durant (7) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Caption
Australia's Jock Landale (13) goes to the basket over United States's Kevin Durant (7) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

In Other News
1
Shattered by blast, landmark Beirut museum tries to rebuild
2
Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets
3
Australia to spend $813M to address Indigenous disadvantage
4
Not again! US men's team gone after another messy relay
5
Republicans aim at GOP base in 1st California recall debate
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top