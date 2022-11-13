US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was "elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently," American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot F. Gerson said in a statement early Sunday. "As successful as the process was, we of course hope to return to in-person interviews and selection next year in cities across the country, as had been done for over a century."

Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.