ajc logo
X

US retail sales rose 0.6% in June, better than decline seen

Pedestrians pass the Macy's store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. . U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, July 16. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Caption
Pedestrians pass the Macy's store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. . U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, July 16. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

National & World News
By JOSEPH PISANI, Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
Americans spent more last month on clothing and dining out as the economy opened up amid fewer pandemic-related restrictions

Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

Retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month.

Spending has slowed since March, when stimulus checks sent to most Americans caused a surge in shopping. And as Americans get vaccinated, they are spending less on goods and more on hotels, haircuts and other services, which are not included in Friday's report.

Last month's increase could be due to higher prices, said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for consulting firm Capital Economics.

Americans are paying more for food, gas and other goods, with prices jumping last month by the most in 13 years.

The Commerce Department said Friday that sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3%. Clothing store sales rose by 2.6%, and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3%.

Furniture sales fell the most, down 3.6% in June. Sales also fell at auto dealerships and home improvement stores.

In Other News
1
Stocks edge lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week
2
US warns companies about doing business in Hong Kong
3
Siem among a group of surprise contenders at British Open
4
As stock prices peak, markets begin to fear looming threats
5
3 men charged over 2018 fatal Missouri tourist boat accident
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top