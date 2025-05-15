US retail sales barely rose last month after consumers splurged in March to front-run tariffs

Meanwhile, Americans are increasingly gloomy about the economy's prospects, according to sentiment surveys.

In April, sales were flat or down for many retailers: They plunged 2.5% at sporting goods stores, which saw prices jump last month, according to the government's inflation report earlier this week. Sales dropped 0.4% at clothing stores, while they ticked down 0.2% at health and personal care stores and slipped 0.1% at auto dealers.

Gas station sales dropped 0.5%, even as prices declined 0.1%. The figures aren't adjusted for price changes.

Trump imposed sky-high tariffs on imports from China last month that fueled fears of a recession, higher inflation, and even the specter of empty shelves by the winter holidays. But on Monday the U.S. and China announced a deal that sharply reduced the duties, at least partly assuaging those concerns.

Retailers still face a lot of uncertainty around tariffs and how shoppers will react to higher prices after several years of sharply rising costs.

A government report, released Tuesday, showed that inflation cooled for the third straight month in April, though economists and many business owners expect inflation will climb by this summer.

Trump had imposed massive 145% import taxes on Chinese goods last month, thought they were reduced to 30% for the next 90 days in a deal announced Monday. China reduced its retaliatory duties to 10% from 125%.

Also Thursday, retail giant Walmart said its sales grew at a solid pace in the quarter ended April 30, as their customers stepped up purchases of groceries, toys, automotive goods and kid’s clothes. Yet profits slipped and CEO Doug McMillon said the company would soon raise prices to offset the impact of tariffs.

D'Innocenzio reported from New York City.