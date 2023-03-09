X
Dark Mode Toggle

US requires new info on breast density with all mammograms

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density because of new government rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — All U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot.

The new requirements, finalized Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration, are aimed at standardizing the information given to millions of women following scans to detect breast cancer. Regulators first proposed the changes in 2019 and health care providers will have 18 months to comply with the policy.

Some states already require that women receive information on breast density.

About half of women over age 40 have dense breasts, with less fatty tissue and more connective and glandular tissue. That tissue appears white on X-rays, the same color as growths in the breast, making mammograms harder to read. Dense breast tissue is one of the factors that can increase a woman’s chances of developing cancer.

Under the new rules, women with dense breasts will receive a written memo alerting them that their status “makes it harder to find breast cancer.” Those patients will also be directed to speak with their doctor about their results.

Professional guidelines don’t specify next steps for women identified with dense breasts, but some physicians may recommend additional forms of scanning, including ultrasound or MRI.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Apology letter found after US citizens killed in Mexico13m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Review: Overpriced Midtown tapas restaurant Sebastian underwhelms
4h ago

Mike White insists Stegeman is not holding back Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Changes promised after uproar over use of racial slur at Decatur High
7h ago

Credit: Contributed

Changes promised after uproar over use of racial slur at Decatur High
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spring football: Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse making name for himself on D-line
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A global mystery: What's known about Nord Stream explosions
5m ago
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
8m ago
Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
15h ago
Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top